Business Owners Worried About Potential New Bemidji Roundabouts

Employers are worried about the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s intentions with the six potential roundabouts near Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji.

Multiple business owners voiced their concerns about the Highway 197 project to Beltrami County Commissioners during their board meeting Tuesday. They’ve been approached by MnDOT and given a proposal for the re-development of the business corridor. The proposal starts at Dick’s Northside on the north end of Bemidji heading west towards the Walmart intersection.

“It takes right of way from a number of key businesses,” Beltrami County Commissioner Board Chairman Jim Lucachick said. “Whenever a roundabout is developed, it’s going to take slice land off that cornered business. There are some cornered businesses that are very concerned about even being able to be in business if that particular plan were to be put in place.”

There will be a meeting with MnDOT on Tuesday, May 28 at the Holiday Inn Express from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and another meeting will be held during the City Council Work session at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.