Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Business Owners Worried About Potential New Bemidji Roundabouts

May. 22 2019

Employers are worried about the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s intentions with the six potential roundabouts near Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji.

Multiple business owners voiced their concerns about the Highway 197 project to Beltrami County Commissioners during their board meeting Tuesday. They’ve been approached by MnDOT and given a proposal for the re-development of the business corridor. The proposal starts at Dick’s Northside on the north end of Bemidji heading west towards the Walmart intersection.

“It takes right of way from a number of key businesses,” Beltrami County Commissioner Board Chairman Jim Lucachick said. “Whenever a roundabout is developed, it’s going to take slice land off that cornered business. There are some cornered businesses that are very concerned about even being able to be in business if that particular plan were to be put in place.”

There will be a meeting with MnDOT on Tuesday, May 28 at the Holiday Inn Express from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and another meeting will be held during the City Council Work session at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Finding Qualified Workers Is A Problem According To State Of Manufacturing Survey

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Hosts Pitch Hit & Run Competition

Inmate Who Escaped From Authorities In Bemidji Taken Back Into Custody

Homeowners Still Cleaning Up Messes Left By Water Main Break In Nymore Neighborhood Of Bemidji

What do you think?

Latest Story

Finding Qualified Workers Is A Problem According To State Of Manufacturing Survey

Exactly 123 professionals from across the state participated in this years “State Of Manufacturing” survey. The results revealed employers are
Posted on May. 21 2019

Latest Stories

Finding Qualified Workers Is A Problem According To State Of Manufacturing Survey

Posted on May. 21 2019

Crews Break Ground On New Baxter Elementary School

Posted on May. 21 2019

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Hosts Pitch Hit & Run Competition

Posted on May. 21 2019

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty in Brainerd High School Sexual Assault Case

Posted on May. 21 2019

Little Falls Man Arrested For Meth Possession After Police Chase

Posted on May. 21 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.