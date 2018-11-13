Building Plans For Nisswa Elementary Approved By Brainerd School Board
The Brainerd School Board approved the next round of building plans for Nisswa Elementary School at their board meeting Monday evening.
At the meeting, members got a first look at the design development plans for Nisswa. Design development is the planning stage where the building plans are further refined and detailed, according to a release.
Brainerd Public Schools is seeking the community’s input on the latest round of building plans for the elementary school in Nisswa. The plans can be viewed by visiting Nisswa’s page on the blueprint181.org website.
The plans for projects at Harrison Elementary in Brainerd and the new elementary school in Baxter are also approaching the design development stage, according to the school district. The plans for Brainerd High School are nearing the completion of the schematic design phase, the first stage of building plans.
