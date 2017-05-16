Budget Negotiations Resume As Deadline Nears

The Legislature has less than a week to finalize a new, two-year budget. But first Gov. Mark Dayton and Republicans who control the Legislature have to resolve the mountain of differences in their budget plans.

The two sides resumed meeting Tuesday morning and were expected to continue meeting on-and-off throughout the day. They’re returning to talks after GOP leaders backed away last week to start sending the governor their own versions of budget bills. Dayton has vetoed them all.

Dayton is pushing for a $46 billion budget with more funding for programs like a preschool expansion. Republicans want a slimmer budget with more than $1 billion in tax relief.