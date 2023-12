Click to print (Opens in new window)

After the men’s teams played, the battle of the Beavers continued Friday as the Bemidji State women also hosted Minot State.

BSU had a rough start to the game and couldn’t overcome the early hole, ultimately falling to Minot State 68-56. They drop to 2-2 on the season.

