BSU Men’s Rugby Club Finds Lifelong Bonds in Unique Sport

Charlie YaegerSep. 19 2023

Chet Anderson Stadium plays host to many teams for Bemidji State University, including football, soccer, and even softball in the spring when the ground is still thawing out. But there is another sport that uses it as well: the BSU Men’s Rugby Club.

Although they’re not playing an NCAA-sanctioned sport, the team, aptly named the Angry Beavers, enjoys the same competitiveness and exhibits the same school pride and spirit as other teams on campus.

The game of rugby is fast and violent, with many comparing it to football, but with one main difference: you don’t wear pads. The Angry Beavers Men’s Rugby Club president Tucker Hentges says it takes someone who is “a little crazy” to want to play the game, but also people who are tough and strong of mind.

And every Saturday, players put on their uniforms and play not for championships, or glory, or even for fans, but for their pride and for each other. It’s a brotherhood, and they like it that way.

