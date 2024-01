Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State men’s hockey finished their weekend series at Ferris State on Saturday and had a chance to sweep after a 4-1 win Friday. The Bulldogs made it tough, though, and went on to beat the Beavers 5-3.

BSU still earned three points this weekend trip and remain atop the CCHA standings.

