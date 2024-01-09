BSU Men’s Basketball Comes Up Clutch with 75-74 Win Over Sioux Falls on Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji State men’s basketball team has twice come up clutch this season by knocking down last-second game-winning buckets. It first happened Dec. 2 when John Sutherland hit a layup with 0.4 seconds left on the clock to beat Minnesota Crookston 63-62, and then again two weeks later at St. Cloud State when Dalton Albrecht’s putback dropped at the buzzer to give the Beavers a 103-102 victory.

On Saturday, they would once again need a clutch shot if they wanted to get the win, this time on the road against Sioux Falls. Johnny Tennyson made a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to give BSU a one-point lead, and with the Cougars’ desperation three no-good, the Beavers escaped with a 75-74 victory.

The Beavers are now 5-3 in conference play and are 9-5 overall. Sutherland finished with 35 points and Brayden Williams had 12.

