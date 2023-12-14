BSU Football’s Marcus Hansen, Ty Cobb Named AP All-Americans
Bemidji State football players Ty Cobb and Marcus Hansen have garnered AP All-American honors.
Cobb, a senior offensive lineman, is now a two-time All-American. He was named to the Second Team last year but was given First Team honors this season. He finishes his outstanding career at BSU with only four sacks allowed.
Hansen, a redshirt sophomore defensive end, was named to the Second Team, adding to his many accolades this season, which includes NSIC Defensive Player of the Year. He led the conference in both tackles for loss and sacks.
