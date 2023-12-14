Lakeland PBS

BSU Football’s Marcus Hansen, Ty Cobb Named AP All-Americans

Lakeland News — Dec. 13 2023

Bemidji State football players Ty Cobb and Marcus Hansen have garnered AP All-American honors.

Cobb, a senior offensive lineman, is now a two-time All-American. He was named to the Second Team last year but was given First Team honors this season. He finishes his outstanding career at BSU with only four sacks allowed.

Hansen, a redshirt sophomore defensive end, was named to the Second Team, adding to his many accolades this season, which includes NSIC Defensive Player of the Year. He led the conference in both tackles for loss and sacks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Men’s Hockey Striving for Solid 1st Half Finish

BSU Women’s Hockey Rallies Saturday to Blank St. Thomas on the Road

BSU Men’s Hockey Falls 6-1 Saturday, Splits Series with Lake Superior State

BSU Men’s Hockey’s Magnussen, Pohlkamp to Compete in World Juniors

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.