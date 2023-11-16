BSU Football’s Marcus Hansen Named NSIC Defensive Player of the Year
14 Bemidji State football players were named to the All-NSIC teams on Wednesday, with redshirt sophomore defensive end Marcus Hansen taking top honors as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Hansen led the NSIC in tackles for loss with 17-and-a-half and sacks with 10, while ranking 11th and 7th nationally in those categories, respectively. He helped power a defensive unit that allowed under 19 points on 125 rushing yards per game while holding teams to 68% efficiency in the red zone.
“For me right now, It honestly just kind of felt like a check mark, just got another step to winning a national championship, and that’s got to be, in my mindset, the whole way moving forward,” said Hansen. “My biggest thing is I wanted to be able to hold my own and have everyone next to me be able to trust me, that they can play fast, know that I’m doing my job always so they can do their jobs and play fast.”
Eight Beavers total were selected for the All-NSIC 1st Team: Ty Cobb, Will LeMire, Dhel Duncan-Busby, Brandon Alt, Max Buduris, Spencer Wehr, Stephen Hoffman, and Princeten Harris. Five others made the 2nd Team – those were Isaac Hagstrom, Sage Booker, Ali Mohammed, Colton Herman, and Jarrett Klein.
