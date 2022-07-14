Lakeland PBS

Brian Leonhardt Teams Up with Minnesota Vikings to Host Youth Football Camp in Bemidji

Chaz MootzJul. 13 2022

Former Bemidji State football All-American and NFL tight end Brian Leonhardt joined with the Vikings of Tomorrow program to host a youth football camp at Bemidji High School.

The camp, which brought in 178 youth players from around the area, focuses on teaching campers the fundamentals of the game while having fun.

Leonhardt is a 2012 graduate of Bemidji State and was on six NFL teams from 2013 to 2016, including two stints with the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoys giving back to the game, especially in the town that he made a name for himself.

The Vikings of Tomorrow program is run by the Minnesota Vikings, and they travel to cities and towns across the state to teach the game of football to youth players. At each stop, the Vikings of Tomorrow try to get a “local legend” to help out and talk at the camp.

