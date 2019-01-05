Lakeland PBS
Breezy Point Resort Hosts 24th Ice Fest This Weekend

Anthony Scott
Jan. 4 2019
Whether it’s the summer or winter Minnesotans know how to have fun on a lake. This weekend Pelican Lake will be flooded with hundreds of visitors for the 24th annual Ice Fest.

Breezy Point Resort’s Ice Fest officially kicks off tonight at 7:00 p.m., but the main course of events happens tomorrow. The Ice Fest features a 4-on-4 pond hockey tournament, live music, and many children’s activities including horse rides, Ice Slides, and dog sled races. This year’s Ice Fest is expected to bring around 1,000 people to Breezy Point Resort.

Ice Fest is free to attend, but some of the events have a fee in order to participate.

To hear more about the Ice Fest, hear from Dave Gravdahl, Breezy Point Resort’s General Manager.

