Brainerd Softball Riding High Heading Into Class AAAA State Tournament

The Brainerd softball team has been making history all year, and now they have a chance at a Class AAAA State Championship.

The Warriors have put together a perfect 24-0 season and took home the Section 8AAAA title for the first time since 2011. Now the Warriors look to travel to Caswell Park in North Mankato and win three more games to become state champions.

Over the last few weeks, the Warriors have played some of the best softball in program history by scoring over 100 runs this season while winning 11 games by way of the mercy rule. It’s made this team more than qualified to hold the 2 seed in the Class AAAA tournament.

The key to the Warriors’ success has come from senior Olivia Tautges, both at the plate with 12 home runs and on the mound pitching every game of the playoffs backed by a very strong supporting cast on defense. Tautges will start in the dish for game one of the tournament.

Brainerd opens up the Class AAAA state tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against East Ridge on Thursday, June 9 at 9:00 AM.