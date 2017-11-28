Brainerd Schools Select Referendum Date

The Brainerd Schools have decided on April 10, 2018 for the school’s bond referendum vote.

For over three years, the Brainerd School District has been working on this referendum, and during the school board meeting last night, Superintendent Laine Larson proposed a three-question ballot.

Question one would be regarding the elementary schools, questions two would be secondary education along with an auditorium and question three would include the performing arts center.

The School Board will decide to approve a plan, the questions and the select polling locations at their meeting on Dec. 11.

Superintendent Larson explains how much this proposed referendum would cost for tax payers.