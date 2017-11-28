DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Schools Select Referendum Date

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 28 2017
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd Schools have decided on April 10, 2018 for the school’s bond referendum vote.

For over three years, the Brainerd School District has been working on this referendum, and during the school board meeting last night, Superintendent Laine Larson proposed a three-question ballot.

Question one would be regarding the elementary schools, questions two would be secondary education along with an auditorium and question three would include the performing arts center.

The School Board will decide to approve a plan, the questions and the select polling locations at their meeting on Dec. 11.

Superintendent Larson explains how much this proposed referendum would cost for tax payers.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd In The Running For Next Season Of “Small Business Revolution – Main Street”

Brainerd Community Saves Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen

Sertoma Winter Wonderland Kicks Off Tomorrow

New Brainerd Elementary School Coming, Harrison Location Staying

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Observes World HIV/AIDS Day

World AIDS Day is this Friday, and the Minnesota Health District is observing by pushing the fight to end it. “We have the tools to end HIV
Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Latest Stories

Minnesota Observes World HIV/AIDS Day

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Minnesota Rep. Cornish To Resign At November's End Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Crow Wing County Board Approves Participation in Stepping Up Initiative

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Icy Roads Cause Vehicle Rollover In Roseau County

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

Crow Wing County Receives Financial Awards

Posted on Nov. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.