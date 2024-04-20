Brainerd Man Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct After Report of Rape at Area Hotel

A Brainerd man is charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct after a woman reported being raped at a Brainerd area hotel where she was staying.

Josep Chiristoper Mendez Macias, who works at the hotel, is accused of drugging the woman and then sexually assaulting her on April 15.

The two had been drinking together in the women’s room. She reported blacking out and then waking up in an unknown bed where she was being sexually assaulted. Mendez Macias told investigators he had sex with the women but that it was consensual.

Mendez Macias was taken into custody and is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail with bail set at $500,000 with no conditions and $350,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 14.