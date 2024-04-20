Apr 20, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Man Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct After Report of Rape at Area Hotel

Josep Chiristoper Mendez Macias

Josep Chiristoper Mendez Macias (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

A Brainerd man is charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct after a woman reported being raped at a Brainerd area hotel where she was staying.

Josep Chiristoper Mendez Macias, who works at the hotel, is accused of drugging the woman and then sexually assaulting her on April 15.

The two had been drinking together in the women’s room. She reported blacking out and then waking up in an unknown bed where she was being sexually assaulted. Mendez Macias told investigators he had sex with the women but that it was consensual.

Mendez Macias was taken into custody and is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail with bail set at $500,000 with no conditions and $350,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 14.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

The EPA Is Again Allowing Summer Sales of Higher Ethanol Gasoline Blend, Citing Global Conflicts

Crime

Bemidji Man Still Not Charged 2 Years After Being Named as Shooting Suspect

Sports

Update: More BSU Hockey Players Enter Transfer Portal

Community

Cass Lake Education Association Looking to Negotiate Pay Raise for Their Teachers