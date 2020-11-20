Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lakes Community Encouraged to Participate in Hwy 210/Washington St. Survey

Lakeland News — Nov. 20 2020

The Minnesota Department of Transporation, along with Crow Wing County and the City of Brainerd, are planning to reconstruct and improve the four lanes between Baxter Dr. and Pine Shores Rd. MnDOT has no expectations of how many people will participate, but they hope because of the popularity of the road that people will help them with feedback.

The survey is open now until Dec. 12.

