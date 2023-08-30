Brainerd City Council Discusses 2024 Budget and Levy at Workshop

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd City Council deliberated over the 2024 budget and levy this week as council members gathered for this month’s budget workshop.

The assembly also covered the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport as well as the library after both submitted letters earlier this month requesting an increase in funding for 2024.

The council decided to revisit the budget at a meeting on Sep. 13 at 6 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today