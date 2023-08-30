Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council Discusses 2024 Budget and Levy at Workshop

Lakeland News — Aug. 29 2023

The Brainerd City Council deliberated over the 2024 budget and levy this week as council members gathered for this month’s budget workshop.

The assembly also covered the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport as well as the library after both submitted letters earlier this month requesting an increase in funding for 2024.

The council decided to revisit the budget at a meeting on Sep. 13 at 6 p.m.

