Brainerd Child Care Programs Move Locations Due To Flooding

The Brainerd School District’s child care programs KinderClub and Fun ‘N’ Friends are moving locations Thursday and Friday due to flooding.

The child care programs are normally held at the Washington Educational Services Building, but are relocating to Riverside Elementary School Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15 due to water.

According to the school district, families with children scheduled to attend those days should check in at the cafeteria just inside the main doors at Riverside.

The programs will be held during their regular hours of 6:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. both days at the elementary school which is located at 220 NW 3rd Street in Brainerd.