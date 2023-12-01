Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Ties Alexandria in Quest for 1st Win of Season

Lakeland News — Nov. 30 2023

Brainerd boys’ hockey hosted Alexandria tonight in a search for their first win of the season but wound up tying the Cardinals in OT.

In the first period, Jack Lamski pushes past the blue line and fires top shelf, giving Alexandria a 1-0 lead. In the second, the Cardinals had a turnover as Brainerd’s  Kade Stengrim snags the pass and gets right in the goalie’s grill, but Brady Metcalf collects the save and keeps Brainerd scoreless.

The Warriors got two goals in the third to take the lead, but the Cardinals tied it with less than a minute left in regulation, and the game ended in a 2-2 tie in overtime.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

