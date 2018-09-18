Bowlus Post Office Shut Down Again

The U.S. Postal Service has closed the Bowlus Post Office for the second time this month because of safety concerns.

The post office was closed earlier this month, but then resumed operation on September 11th, 2018 after the safety concern was apparently resolved. Now the U.S. Postal Service has decided to close the post office again after it was determined the safety concern was not resolved.

The safety of their employees and customers is the first priority for USPS. The Bowlus Post Office will remain

closed until it is deemed safe to reoccupy.

In the interim, street delivery, Post Office Box delivery and retail services have been relocated to the Royalton

Post Office located at 208 E Centre Street. Customers may continue dropping outgoing mail in the Bowlus

collection box.

The Royalton Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday 8:15 a.m. to

10:00 a.m. Bowlus customers may retrieve Post Office Box mail and notice-left items during those times with

photo ID.

The Postal Service will do everything possible to continue providing uninterrupted service to the community

while emphasizing the safety of our employees and customers as our first priority. At this time, it is unknown

when services will resume at the Bowlus facility.