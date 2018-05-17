Lakeland PBS
Bog Remains on Beach at Legionville Safety Camp After Day 2 of Removal Effort

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 17 2018
The giant floating bog remains in North Long Lake after the DNR and the North Long Lake Association spent two days trying to move the massive four acre piece of land. The bog is still on the shoreline at Legionville Safety Camp, not far from where it originally broke free from the land last fall.

During day one, on May 16, starting around 8 a.m. crews attempted to use boats to tow the bog to the east, and after it would not budge, they switched to option two which included using a cable to cut it in half. After hours spent threading the cable, the bog was cut in half but it was still too large to move by boat power.

On day two, the crews were successful in cutting the bog into a third piece but with the wind blowing in the wrong direction, it was still too difficult to move. Once the weather allows, the crews will attempt to move the middle chunk with boats and tow to the new location.

With hundred of third graders starting camp in a few weeks, they are trying to move the bog back to the original location and anchor it down so the lake will once again be accessible.

The DNR, Lake Association members and the Legionville Camp Directors are remaining hopeful that the bog will be moved in time for the campers.

What do you think?

