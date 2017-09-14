Bjerknes To Plead Guilty
The former Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal facing federal child pornography charges will plead guilty to those charges as well as to state charges for engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child.
According to a parent of one of the alleged victims, Brandon Bjerknes, 35, has agreed to plead guilty in federal court on September 28th and in state court on October 4th to the crimes now involving 55 victims.
It will be up to the judges to decide on Bjerknes’ sentence but the sentences will run concurrently.
The minimum sentence Bjerknes could face for the charges is 15 years in prison and the maximum sentence would be life in prison.
Prosecutors are asking for the public to show support for the victims and their families by attending the upcoming hearings.
