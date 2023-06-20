Bemidji’s Project for Change Holds Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The group Project for Change held their 5th annual Juneteenth celebration at Diamond Point Park in Bemidji on Monday for the community.

Juneteenth commemorates 158 years since the end of slavery in the United States and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Along with providing educational outreach, the non-profit also worked to include everyone in honoring the holiday.

The event saw speakers, music, and outdoor activities throughout the afternoon. Area businesses and other works worked with Project for Change to hold the event.

Organizers wanted to focus on both celebrating the holiday and recognizing what it means for Black communities across the nation.

“It was a start to us being able to develop who are in the community, as well as being seen as people,” said Project for Change chair Jacob Wiley. “It’s important to build awareness as well as bring the community together so we can learn, as well as have fun and just celebrate – it’s a celebration of freedom.”

In 2021, President Biden officially declared Juneteenth to be a federal holiday. In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill earlier this year that established Juneteenth as a state holiday.

