Bemidji’s Hockey Day Reaches Beyond The Game Of Hockey

Minnesota could be considered the land of 10,000 rinks, so when it comes to hosting a hockey event in the state of hockey, you have to set the bar high. One way Bemidji did that was by the expansion of the hockey village at Hockey Day Minnesota.

After the inaugural year of the hockey village in St. Cloud last year, organizers in Bemidji knew they had to make it their own, and did so by adding the northwoods touch.

Another way the committee enhanced the experience was by bringing in a variety of food. You don’t need to be a cake eater to eat a brownie, and for Hockey Mom Brownies, they say they are excited to be part of Bemidji’s event.

But the event expands beyond the perimeter of the Hockey Day site and onto the lake, where are partnership with the Bemidji Jaycees will welcome everyone to take the BRRRmidji Plunge.

But as Bemidji’s Hockey Day draws to a close tomorrow night, it’s the community that came together to make it all happen.

So whether it’s the live music, the bonding around the fire, the food, or the love of the sport, fans of all ages are sure to enjoy every aspect of the Hockey Day experience.