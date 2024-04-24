Bemidji’s Great River Rescue Holding Furr Bowl Fundraiser This Weekend

Great River Rescue has announced that its 2024 Furr Bowl will be held later this month.

The Bemidji animal shelter organizes the annual event to raise funds for the nonprofit. The event lets individuals and groups register for two hours of bowling while they conduct their own fundraising efforts.

“This is one of our big fundraisers of the year,” explained Great River Rescue Executive Director Marina Lovell. “Our goal this year is $15,000, and that money will go towards running the shelter, providing medical care for the dogs and cats that we have here, paying our bills. Each team of six raises funds for the shelter before the event, and then there’s all kinds of other ways to sponsor the event. Also … businesses can sponsor a lane if they don’t have a team that can play.”

The 2024 Furr Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, April 28 from 1-3 p.m. at Bemidji Bowl. You can get more information and register for the event on the Great River Rescue website.