Bemidji’s Ariana Wright Named “America’s Princess” at National Championship
Bemidji knows her as Ariana Wright, but in the pageant world she’s now America’s Princess, having won the title at this year’s America’s Little Miss Grand Nationals in Wisconsin. Wright was also awarded America’s Most Beautiful, Prettiest Hair, and Best Dressed at the ceremony on Aug. 27.
Wright has had the chance to take part in many activities and events within the community and in the state of Minnesota after receiving her title. With the support of family, the community, and sponsors, she was able to do something she’s been wanting to do since the age of three.
