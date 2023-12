Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Lumberjacks hit the mats for the first time this year as they hosted quadrangular with St. Cloud Tech, Buffalo, and Moorhead.

The boys fell by two to St. Cloud but rebounded to get wins against Buffalo and Moorhead. For the girls, they dominated the night 175-48, winning 34 of their 42 matches.

