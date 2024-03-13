Bemidji Student-Athletes Riley Branson, Zach Roberts Commit to Colleges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two more Bemidji High School student-athletes have announced their intentions to play in college.

Riley Branson committed to play football at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, while Zach Roberts committed to join the swim team at Grinnell College in Iowa. After a signing ceremony this week, the boys shared why they chose their respective schools.

“Well, I’m going to study physical therapy, and they have a direct route all the way through a doctorate,” said Branson on why he picked Jamestown. “They do have really nice facilities. They just revamped their weight room. … And then also just the fact that I have the straight line all the way through education.”

“I’m interested in sociology and anthropology next year for college. And so they have a really great program for that and they’re a really good school academically,” explained Roberts on why he chose Grinnell. “It’s a smaller group and there’s less kids per professor, and I really like that personalized learning a little bit better.”

Roberts is the first Lumberjack to commit to Grinnell this year, while Branson is the third headed to Jamestown and the second for football.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today