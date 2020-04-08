Bemidji Regional Airport Feeling Impact of COVID-19
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports that across the county the amount of passengers they screen a day due to the impact of COVID-19 is down almost 95%. The volume has dropped for the Bemidji Regional Airport, where flights usually range between three to four people.
The airport still has two flights a day, but they are talking with the airline as well as the Department of Transportation to reduce the amount of flights. But that decision is only a suggestion from the airport to the Department of Transportation. As of right now, the airport is still operating as normal.
