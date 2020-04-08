Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Regional Airport Feeling Impact of COVID-19

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 7 2020

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports that across the county the amount of passengers they screen a day due to the impact of COVID-19 is down almost 95%. The volume has dropped for the Bemidji Regional Airport, where flights usually range between three to four people.

The airport still has two flights a day, but they are talking with the airline as well as the Department of Transportation to reduce the amount of flights. But that decision is only a suggestion from the airport to the Department of Transportation. As of right now, the airport is still operating as normal.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Emergency Loan Fund Set Up For Businesses in Bemidji

Brainerd Outreach Program Continuing to Help Serve the Community

BSU Football Not Together, But Still Making the Most of the Spring Season

Over 1,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In The State

Latest Stories

Former BSU Tight End Leonhardt Named to D2 All-Decade Team

Posted on Apr. 8 2020

Walz Expected to Announce Stay-at-Home Order Extension With Revisions

Posted on Apr. 8 2020

Emergency Loan Fund Set Up For Businesses in Bemidji

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Crow Wing County Approves Relief For Homeowners and Local Businesses

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Brainerd Outreach Program Continuing to Help Serve the Community

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.