Bemidji Regional Airport Feeling Impact of COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports that across the county the amount of passengers they screen a day due to the impact of COVID-19 is down almost 95%. The volume has dropped for the Bemidji Regional Airport, where flights usually range between three to four people.

The airport still has two flights a day, but they are talking with the airline as well as the Department of Transportation to reduce the amount of flights. But that decision is only a suggestion from the airport to the Department of Transportation. As of right now, the airport is still operating as normal.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today