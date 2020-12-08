Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Public Library Announces Open House for Wesley May Mural

Betsy Melin — Dec. 7 2020

The Bemidji Public Library has announced an open house to showcase a mural in their children’s section by a local artist.

The mural by Red Lake artist Wesley May took a few weeks to create. It was completed from July to August when the library was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. It was important for the library to select an artist who had local ties to represent and decorate the space.

The library is currently open and displaying further information about the mural, but there is also a virtual open house available on the library’s Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Mark Fodness: A Great Coach, Teacher, and Friend to All

Coins for a Cause Helping Community Food Banks

Holiday Gifts For Kids Registration Deadline is Monday, December 7th

Sanford Health in Northern Minnesota Discusses COVID-19 Treatment

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.