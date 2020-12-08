Bemidji Public Library Announces Open House for Wesley May Mural

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Public Library has announced an open house to showcase a mural in their children’s section by a local artist.

The mural by Red Lake artist Wesley May took a few weeks to create. It was completed from July to August when the library was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. It was important for the library to select an artist who had local ties to represent and decorate the space.

The library is currently open and displaying further information about the mural, but there is also a virtual open house available on the library’s Facebook page.

