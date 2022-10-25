Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect

Dennis WeimannOct. 25 2022

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating person involved in a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian in Bemidji on July 30th.

A vehicle struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar on July 30th while she was crossing Paul Bunyan Drive South near the Holiday Stationstore.

Tesar was taken to a Duluth area hospital for treatment of her injuries.  Bemidji police detectives tell Lakeland News she is still recovering from her injuries.

Investigators found car parts at the scene and have determined the vehicle that hit Tesar was a 2003-to-2007 red or maroon Saturn Ion.

Video surveillance confirms a red car in the area at the time Tesar was hit but police were unable to see a license plate number and do not have a description of the driver.

If you have any information about the incident or specifically about a red or maroon Saturn Ion that may have been in the area on the night of July 30th you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-751-9111

By — Dennis Weimann

News Director/Anchor of Lakeland News.

