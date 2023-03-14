Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Officer Recognized for Work in Getting Impaired Drivers Off the Road

Nathan DatresMar. 13 2023

Bemidji Police Officer Timothy Korinta presented commemorative hockey stick for work at getting impaired drivers off the road (Credit: Bemidji Police Department)

The Bemidji Police Department has seen a significant uptick in the amount of impaired driving offenses as a result of controlled substances. One of their officers has been recognized for his efforts in getting impaired drivers off the road.

On Jan. 6, officer Timothy Korinta located and removed three impaired drivers from the road in one shift. After a roadside intervention, all of these drivers were suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Korinta was recognized by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for his “hat trick” and proactive enforcement of the state’s DWI laws with a commemorative hockey stick.

The Bemidji Police Department stresses there is zero tolerance for the use of illicit controlled substances behind the wheel.

