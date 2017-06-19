Bemidji Man Injured In Hubbard County Crash

A Bemidji man was injured when the truck he was driving veered off the road and went into a ditch. Eric Woodford, 26, was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol Report, Woodford was traveling in a Chevy Silverado headed northbound on Highway 71 in Guthrie Township, about 14 miles south of Bemidji.

Some time around 1:40 on Sunday morning , the truck went off the left side of the road near County Road 16. The vehicle hit a culvert and went airborne, finally landing on the driver’s side.

Alcohol does appear to have been involved with the crash.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene.