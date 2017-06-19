DONATE

Bemidji Man Injured In Hubbard County Crash

Mal Meyer
Jun. 19 2017
1 Comment

A Bemidji man was injured when the truck he was driving veered off the road and went into a ditch. Eric Woodford, 26, was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol Report, Woodford was traveling in a Chevy Silverado headed northbound on Highway 71 in Guthrie Township, about 14 miles south of Bemidji.

Some time around 1:40 on Sunday morning , the truck went off the left side of the road near County Road 16. The vehicle hit a culvert and went airborne, finally landing on the driver’s side.

Alcohol does appear to have been involved with the crash.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene.

  1. Terry Berczyk Jun. 19 2017 at 6:17pm

    Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck – as it has nothing to do with the story! !

