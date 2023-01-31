Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Hockey Day Committee Donates $360,000 to Benefit Hockey Community

Justin OthoudtJan. 31 2023

Back in 2019, Bemidji served as the host city for Hockey Day Minnesota. This year during Hockey Day Minnesota’s 2023 broadcast, organizers from Bemidji’s Hockey Day presented a check showcasing the money raised from the festivities.

It was revealed that Hockey Day Bemidji raised a total of $360,000 that will be donated to the Bemidji hockey community. $300,000 has been donated to the Bemidji Community Arena (BCA) to help with the completion of a second rink at the complex.

“We were just flabbergasted as to how much support we received,” explained Bemidji Hockey Day Committee Marketing Chair Brian Bissonette, “We had no idea that we were able to donate back to the Bemidji hockey community as much money as we’re going to be able to do.”

The remaining $60,000 raised from the event will be going towards the construction of an outdoor hockey arena.

