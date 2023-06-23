Lakeland PBS

Bemidji High School Trap Team Making 8th Straight Trip to State

Lakeland News — Jun. 22 2023

The Bemidji High School trap team has made it a habit of getting down to the state tournament year-in and year-out.

Every year since 2016, the Lumberjacks have advanced to the MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament, and it’s the same deal this spring, as the Jacks scored a 488 earlier this week at sections in Alexandria. That ended up being the 6th best score in the state and got Bemidji into the 40-team state field easily.

The Jacks feel like they can put up a similar score on the big stage at state, no matter what the conditions are like, because they have experience in any kind of weather.

The first round of competition begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. Three other local teams – Park Rapids, Roseau, and Brainerd – will be in action as well.

