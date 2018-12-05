Bemidji Fire Department Prepares For New Truck

Plans have been in the works for years, and now we are getting our first look at the Bemidji Fire Departments new ladder truck.

In a post titled “sneak peek” on the fire departments Facebook page, the department talks about their brand new Enforcer 110’ Ascendant Platform that is currently on order for the department.

The new truck has been part of a several year plan to replace its current aging ladder truck.

The new vehicle is expected to arrive sometime in the spring of 2019.