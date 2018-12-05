Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Fire Department Prepares For New Truck

Josh Peterson
Dec. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

Plans have been in the works for years, and now we are getting our first look at the Bemidji Fire Departments new ladder truck.

In a post titled “sneak peek” on the fire departments Facebook page, the department talks about their brand new Enforcer 110’ Ascendant Platform that is currently on order for the department.

The new truck has been part of a several year plan to replace its current aging ladder truck.

The new vehicle is expected to arrive sometime in the spring of 2019.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Open House Set For Highway 197 Corridor Study In Bemidji

Governor-Elect Tim Walz Brings Listening Tour To Bemidji

Fundraising For Carnegie Library Continues With Annual Winter Tea

Officer Involved Shooting In Bemidji Leaves One Person Dead

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Jim Hiller said

I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More

Latest Story

Second Harvest Looks Bring Food And Gifts To Those In Need

With increased winter expenses, Second Harvest’s annual Itasca Holiday Program wants to ensure that everyone can celebrate the holidays through
Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Second Harvest Looks Bring Food And Gifts To Those In Need

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Open House Set For Highway 197 Corridor Study In Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen Receives Largest Donation In Its History

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Holiday Phone Scam Targeting Businesses In Cass County

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Sexual Assault Awareness at Central Lakes College

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.