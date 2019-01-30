Bemidji Elementary Schools Northern & Lincoln Among Top 68 For Final Four Reading Contest

Bemidji Area 3rd Grade classes at Northern Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary School have both qualified for the first round of the statewide Final Four reading contest. Northern Elementary and Lincoln Elementary were among 68 of 275 participating schools across Minnesota that qualified based on their respective number of minutes read to date.

Each week a new bracket will be announced with the final four schools attending Fan Fest at the Final Four in Minneapolis in April, where the ultimate reading champion will be announced.

Read to the Final Four is a year-long, statewide reading initiative to promote and inspire reading for young people throughout Minnesota. It includes free access to a library of more than 5,800 high-quality books and a bracket-style reading competition for all Minnesota students who are in third grade – a critical year for reading development and overall education.

For more information, please visit: http://www.finalfourminneapolis.com/read-to-the-final-four/