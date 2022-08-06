Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Sees Return of Large Crowds and Competitive Spirit

Mary BalstadAug. 5 2022

49 teams, 26 races, 1 winner: the 16th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival has started, and so have the community events.

While the main event begins with the races, leading up to it are smaller community-focused events for all ages. The return of these gatherings is welcomed by many, as new and old events have made their way onto the schedule for the festival. And along with the community fun and fundraising comes the community spirit.

While the races are the main highlight of the festival, there are plenty of other events. From fundraisers for local non-profits and a new addition with the corn hole tournament on Thursday to the Parade of Teams and opening ceremony Friday, there is an opportunity for everyone to be involved in the festival.

Events on Saturday include the 5k Run/Walk at 8 AM and the half kilometer kids fun run at 9 AM. Spongebob Squarepants and friends will also be at the waterfront around noon.

There are 49 teams competing this year, 12 more than the previous year. But win or lose, it’s all in the spirit of friendly competition, fundraising efforts, and community support.

More information can be found on the Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival website.

