Sanford Health Taco Fest Fundraiser Returns During Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

As the Dragon Boat Festival begins in Bemidji, Sanford Health once again hosted their annual Taco Fest on August 3rd. In conjunction with the United Way of Bemidji Area, this fundraiser for the non-profit is a way that they can reach out and connect with the surrounding community.

Through food, friends, and a little bit of music, the Sanford Health Taco Fest welcomed many people to the Dragon’s Den along the shores of Lake Bemidji. Their 24th annual taco feed helps raise funds for the United Way of Bemidji Area.

Last year, a record 3,000 visitors came for the fry bread tacos and left with full stomachs. This outcome surprised those at Taco Fest, as COVID-19 seemingly cancelled every event in 2020 and 2021. However, last year’s fest raised nearly $30,000. This year, volunteers for Sanford Health and United Way were hoping to surpass that goal, and officials said during the event that they were on track with last year’s sales.

Lueken’s Village Foods provided all of the food items free of cost for the event. The proceeds from Taco Fest will go to United Way of Bemidji Area, who will then distribute the funds accordingly to other non-profits in the area.

