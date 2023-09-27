Bemidji Curling Club to Host Fundraiser at Bemidji Brewing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As the leaves begin to turn, it’s a reminder that winter sports are right around the corner, including curling.

The Bemidji Curling Club is kicking things off with a Community Spotlight Night at Bemidji Brewing on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Money raised will go towards the Continuing a Legacy fundraising campaign, created to help with the expenses of the new ice plant and curling club building improvements.

Everyone in the community is welcome with opportunities to visit with club board members, learn how to get involved with the club, and learn more about the sport of curling itself.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m., and if you buy a Bemidji Curling Club pint glass, the first beer is free.

