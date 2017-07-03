Bemidji City Council To Consider Pedestrian Crosswalk

The Bemidji City Council will consider a motion on Monday’s meeting whether or not to install a pedestrian crosswalk across Trunk Highway 197 at the Dairy Queen, according to city documents.

While MnDOT has “been hesitant” to install one in the past, it green-lit the project after a resident request of it a few weeks ago. However, MnDOT states that Bemidji must pay for the project.

The construction and installation of the push button activation flashing pedestrian beacon and crosswalk should total, $30,000, but a total of $42,000 is being budgeted for the entire project.

If council passes the motion, the City Manager and Finance Director recommend the funds come from the city’s reserves.