Bemidji City Council Holding Interviews for City Manager Candidates
The Bemidji City Council held interviews Friday for the city manager position and asked the candidates 10 scripted questions to cover.
As interviews took place virtually with candidate, the council is looking forward to meeting them in person this week to make sure the correct candidate is chosen for the position.
The three candidates interviewed Friday are:
- Sharon Eveland, village administrator in Shorewood Hills, WI
- Richard Spiczka, Pequot Lakes city administrator
- Mark Lemen, director of public works in Glencoe, MN
