Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Begins Discussions Around Marijuana Regulations

Mary BalstadJun. 29 2023

Minnesota’s legalization of recreational marijuana is set to take effect on August 1, and many local governments are discussing what measures to take.

Bemidji’s city council started talking about the topic at June 26th’s work session. Among the points covered, the most pressing matter was public use.

State statute allows cities to make the use of cannabis products unlawful in a public space. While the law could apply to any cannabis product, councilors shared concerns over smoking and the risks.

“We aren’t going to get the issue of smell to correct the order no matter where we are, whether it’s cigarettes or whether it’s recreational marijuana, it’s going to be there,” said Councilor At-Large Audrey Thayer.

Councilors did point out if Bemidji did implement the petty misdemeanor and $300 fine, this action could disproportionately affect low-income people.

“My concern with criminalizing [public use], even if it’s a petty misdemeanor, is more often than not, the individuals who will be cited are individuals who are going to be lower income, who don’t have their own property,” said Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera. “They can only go into public spaces.”

Minnesota’s Clean Indoor Air Act limits smoking in public places like restaurants, offices and transportation. Under statute, the city could further these limitations to outdoor spaces like public parks. The city council will continue discussions during a future session as ordinances are drafted.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

1st Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic Raises Over $22,000 for Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter

Roseau’s Katie Borowicz Still Giving Back to Basketball with Summer Camps

Detroit Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking on Red Lake Reservation

Three Men Charged in Bemidji Homicide Investigation

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.