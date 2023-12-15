Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Celebrates 50 Years of Lumberjack Girls’ Basketball at Thursday’s Game

Lakeland News — Dec. 15 2023

Prior to Thursday’s game against Sartell and during halftime, Bemidji celebrated something incredibly special – 50 years of Lumberjack girls’ basketball.

Members of the inaugural 1973 team, along with players spanning the past five decades, were in attendance for the momentous occasion. During the event, former Lumberjacks swapped stories of their time spent as athletes at BHS and what the opportunity to play basketball meant for them.

“It was crazy. We just, we couldn’t believe it,” said Betty Fulton Novotney, who played on the original 1973 team. “And, you know, I think that’s why we had a hard time in the beginning, after that first season where we had to pull 11 people, or 15, I think together, we had 60 girls try out that next fall. But yeah, when people tell us that, you know, they’re standing on our shoulders, it’s overwhelming. But I guess we have to kind of believe that, you know, we we stepped forward and took that challenge on.”

“It’s awesome. I mean, it brings back a lot of – 40 years ago, brings back a lot of memories, a lot of great friends that were made,” said Tracy Zachman Wettschreck, Bemidji girls’ basketball ’83. “It’s a great sport and it’s exciting to see that it’s continuing on. And you’re seeing teams now make it in to state and actually, you know, advancing. So it’s great.”

“It’s really fun to look at the history,” said Andrea Vagle Brodina, Bemidji girls’ basketball ’94. “I had no idea that basketball was such a baby when I was in high school, for girls, anyway. So it’s really awesome to see the growth in the years over here on the boards, it’s kind of fun, and to see their successes, too.”

Since girls’ basketball began at Bemidji High School, the girls have made it to the state tournament five times: three under Coach Jim Wahl in 1986, 1994, and 2000, once under Coach Bob Luoma in 2010, and again under Coach Rick Kehoe in 2010.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Girls’ Basketball Edged Out by Sartell 36-34 at Home

Pequot Lakes Girls’ Basketball Clicking Early This Season

Bemidji United Way Ready for Annual ‘Holiday Gifts for Kids’ Distribution

$12.5M to Be Awarded in MN Small Business Assistance Partnership Funding

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.