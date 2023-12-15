Bemidji Girls’ Basketball Edged Out by Sartell 36-34 at Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Before Thursday’s game against Sartell, Bemidji girls’ basketball was coming off an exhilarating 40-39 win over Detroit Lakes thanks to a Clara Bieber lay-up with three seconds remaining in the game.

On Thursday, Bemidji hosted Section 8 foe Sartell, their first AAAA match-up of the season. The game came down to the wire, but Sartell was able to pull it out in the final seconds and won 36-34. Bemidji now sits at 4-3 and has held opponents to under 40 points four times this season.

