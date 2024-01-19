Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Ties Detroit Lakes 1-1, 1st Draw of Season for Lumberjacks
On Thursday, Bemidji boys’ hockey was hosting Detroit Lakes, ranked 18th in Class A. The Lumberjacks were coming off a win against Alexandria on Saturday.
After the Jacks tied the Lakers 1-0 in the second period, no one else could net another for either team the rest of the game. The 1-1 draw is the first tie of the season for Bemidji, who has a tough road test next Tuesday at Roseau.
