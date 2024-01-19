Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Ties Detroit Lakes 1-1, 1st Draw of Season for Lumberjacks

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Thursday, Bemidji boys’ hockey was hosting Detroit Lakes, ranked 18th in Class A. The Lumberjacks were coming off a win against Alexandria on Saturday.

After the Jacks tied the Lakers 1-0 in the second period, no one else could net another for either team the rest of the game. The 1-1 draw is the first tie of the season for Bemidji, who has a tough road test next Tuesday at Roseau.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today