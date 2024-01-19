Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Ties Detroit Lakes 1-1, 1st Draw of Season for Lumberjacks

Lakeland News — Jan. 18 2024

On Thursday, Bemidji boys’ hockey was hosting Detroit Lakes, ranked 18th in Class A. The Lumberjacks were coming off a win against Alexandria on Saturday.

After the Jacks tied the Lakers 1-0 in the second period, no one else could net another for either team the rest of the game. The 1-1 draw is the first tie of the season for Bemidji, who has a tough road test next Tuesday at Roseau.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Man Injured in Snowmobile-Car Collision on Highway 89

Bemidji Boys’ Wrestling Gets Sweep of Quadrangular, Little Falls Goes 2-1

Defense Key for Bemidji Girls’ Basketball in Their 50th Season

Roseau Boys’ Hockey Riding High Ahead of Tough Stretch

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.