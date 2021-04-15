Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Begins Flushing Water Mains Next Week

Chris BurnsApr. 15 2021

The City of Bemidji Water Department will begin flushing water mains on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7 AM and will continue until approximately the end of May.

Hydrants will be flushed in a north to south pattern while proceeding south through the city and will end with flushing the Nymore area.

Flushing can be daily from 7 AM to 5:30 PM until completed. If your water becomes discolored due to iron, during this period of time, run your cold water until it is clear again. You could also experience low water pressure at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Bemidji Rotary Club to Host Annual Conference Virtually

Bemidji Officers Awarded “Hat Trick” Achievement for DWI Arrests

Person From Bemidji Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

11 People Arrested for Blocking Entrances to Enbridge Office in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.