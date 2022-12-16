Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Sets 2023 Tax Levy Increase at 6.87%

Mary BalstadDec. 15 2022

Like many counties around Minnesota, Beltrami County saw an increase to its budget and tax levy for the upcoming year.

The county will see a 6.87% increase to the levy, bringing the final amount to $28.9 million.

In June of 2022, the budget committee began the process of creating the 2023 budget. After making adjustments from department head and community feedback, the tax levy makeup was 56% for general government expenses (which included funding for the sheriff’s office and the libraries in Beltrami), 29% toward the Department of Health and Human Services, and 10% toward county highways.

With this increase to the tax levy, the 2023 budget for Beltrami County will be at just under $100 million. The tax levy and budget passed in a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Jim Lucachick was the only one to vote against the proposed levy and budget.

