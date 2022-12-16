Beltrami County Sets 2023 Tax Levy Increase at 6.87%

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like many counties around Minnesota, Beltrami County saw an increase to its budget and tax levy for the upcoming year.

The county will see a 6.87% increase to the levy, bringing the final amount to $28.9 million.

In June of 2022, the budget committee began the process of creating the 2023 budget. After making adjustments from department head and community feedback, the tax levy makeup was 56% for general government expenses (which included funding for the sheriff’s office and the libraries in Beltrami), 29% toward the Department of Health and Human Services, and 10% toward county highways.

With this increase to the tax levy, the 2023 budget for Beltrami County will be at just under $100 million. The tax levy and budget passed in a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Jim Lucachick was the only one to vote against the proposed levy and budget.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today