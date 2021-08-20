Beltrami County Monitoring Large Rise in COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 has been on the rise throughout Minnesota, and Beltrami County is no exception. In the last few weeks, Beltrami County Public Health went from monitoring fewer than five active cases at a time to now over 100.
The number of active cases changes every day, but the highest number of cases lately has been reported at 113. 70-80% of the new cases are linked to the Delta variant. This is also causing an increase in hospitalizations.
Because of the increased transmission rate, the current recommendation is to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
