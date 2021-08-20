Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Monitoring Large Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Betsy Melin — Aug. 19 2021

COVID-19 has been on the rise throughout Minnesota, and Beltrami County is no exception. In the last few weeks, Beltrami County Public Health went from monitoring fewer than five active cases at a time to now over 100.

The number of active cases changes every day, but the highest number of cases lately has been reported at 113. 70-80% of the new cases are linked to the Delta variant. This is also causing an increase in hospitalizations.

Because of the increased transmission rate, the current recommendation is to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

BSU, NTC to Require Declaration of Vaccination or Weekly COVID Tests

1,355 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Reported Thursday in Minnesota

Pine River Doctor Deployed to NYC During First Wave of Pandemic

1,163 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.