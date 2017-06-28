DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Before You Go Boom With Fireworks, Remember Safety Comes First

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

With the Fourth of July around the corner, there will be lots of red, white and blue…and fireworks, too. Around this time of the year it’s fireworks season, and for Generous Jerry Fireworks, their top seller is this Big Jerry Assortment.

“We have a very limited time that fireworks are actually legal and that they’re able to be enjoyed,” said Evangelical Covenant Church Director of Student Ministries Sarah Holt.

Minnesota law allows the sale and possession and use of non-explosive fireworks such as sparklers and party poppers. Fireworks must be handled with caution or there can be serious injuries.

“Safety is the number one importance, so when we’re setting them off make sure that everybody is clear of the area,” said Bemidji Fire Captain Justin Sherwood. “Again, you light it and use it as it’s designed and then we create a safe distance between us and the firework.”

The law is different in Red Lake and people are willing to travel. There, you’re able to purchase missiles, firecrackers and bottle rockets, which are usually illegal. You still have to be at least 18 years old to buy fireworks.

“Anything that you purchase in Grand Forks or Wisconsin, right here we work with vendors in those areas and everything they have we can get them at good deals here,” said Ogaakaaning Enterprises Chief Operating Officer Harvey Roy III.

At Red Lake Nation Fireworks, they try to inform the public of their product by handing out pamphlets and having a demo show.

“We tell them what we’re lighting off and it gives them a chance to see what it does before they purchase it,” said Roy.

If you’re caught with illegal fireworks, the consequences vary based on the amount you have.

“Whether that is confiscation, a warning or all the way up to being cited,” said Beltrami County Chief Deputy Ernie Beitel.

Dawn Peterson was out buying fireworks and feels comfortable now that her children are older. She says any injuries suffered from fireworks are the buyer’s responsibility.

“They all have warnings, we’ve been told about this since we’ve been young and heard about it,” said Peterson.

Officials warn you not to reignite used fireworks, have adult supervision and use common sense with fireworks.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Puposky Man Killed In Single Vehicle Crash Was Not Wearing Seat Belt

MMA Urges Caution When Celebrating Independence Day

Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Small Highway Grass Fire

Paul Bunyan Park Assault

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Eric Allen said

Nice story on the Bemidji High School Marching Band! Go get 'em, Jacks!... Read More

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Latest Story

Superintendent Speaks On Brainerd High School Yearbook Comments

It’s been a month since a quote in the Brainerd High School yearbook was discovered which made direct, threatening comments regarding
Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Latest Stories

Superintendent Speaks On Brainerd High School Yearbook Comments

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Has No Boundaries

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Bemidji Changes Decision On Sunday Liquor Sales

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Legal Request Renewed Over Prince's Music

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Crosby Mayor Allowed Entrance To Council Meeting After Dispute

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.