Lakeland PBS

Bars Allowed to Reopen at 50% Capacity

Betsy Melin — Jun. 10 2020

Starting Wednesday, June 10th, bars are allowed to reopen in the state with limited indoor capacity. They have been closed to the public from 5 pm on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Stay Safe MN, the initiative put in place to control COVID-19 in the state, has entered Phase 3. This means that bars are allowed to reopen their indoor seating for half capacity.

The stay-at-home orders have hit bars especially hard, as they have now been closed for over 80 days for indoor seating. Hard Times Saloon in Bemidji has recently reopened for patio seating for the last two weeks, which has been helpful their business so far. Outdoor seating will be available until October 1st so patrons can enjoy drinks either inside or out.

Bars across the city have been taking extra precautions to make sure that their spaces stay clean and safe, including extra cleanings and staff wearing face masks and gloves. Bar owners are excited to let their doors open again while keeping customers’ safety in mind. Phase 3 guidelines also include a strong recommendation for guests to wear masks.

The date for the beginning Phase 4 of the reopening plan has not been announced, but Governor Tim Walz has said he hopes for it before the Fourth of July. It will allow for increased capacity for bars and restaurants.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Gyms Begin to Reopen Across the State Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bemidji Movie Theater Not Reopening Until July

CLC Using Summer Semester to Plan For Fall

Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths in Crow Wing County, One in Itasca County

Latest Stories

Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside MN Capitol

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Gyms Begin to Reopen Across the State Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Bemidji Movie Theater Not Reopening Until July

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

CLC Using Summer Semester to Plan For Fall

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Cauliflower Crumbles/Cauliflower Rice

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.