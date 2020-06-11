Bars Allowed to Reopen at 50% Capacity

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Starting Wednesday, June 10th, bars are allowed to reopen in the state with limited indoor capacity. They have been closed to the public from 5 pm on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Stay Safe MN, the initiative put in place to control COVID-19 in the state, has entered Phase 3. This means that bars are allowed to reopen their indoor seating for half capacity.

The stay-at-home orders have hit bars especially hard, as they have now been closed for over 80 days for indoor seating. Hard Times Saloon in Bemidji has recently reopened for patio seating for the last two weeks, which has been helpful their business so far. Outdoor seating will be available until October 1st so patrons can enjoy drinks either inside or out.

Bars across the city have been taking extra precautions to make sure that their spaces stay clean and safe, including extra cleanings and staff wearing face masks and gloves. Bar owners are excited to let their doors open again while keeping customers’ safety in mind. Phase 3 guidelines also include a strong recommendation for guests to wear masks.

The date for the beginning Phase 4 of the reopening plan has not been announced, but Governor Tim Walz has said he hopes for it before the Fourth of July. It will allow for increased capacity for bars and restaurants.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today